Distribution of Polish games — Dying Light, Ghostrunner, and others with up to 90% discounts has started on Steam

This week, Steam has turned into a showcase of Polish creativity: a themed sale has started “Games from Poland”.

The event was organized by the Polish game dev community, including independent developers and large studios. At the sale, you can find atmospheric indies (like a bee or beaver simulator) to large-scale AAA projects. The promotion has already started and will last until August 11, but some games will be available at a lower price until August 19.

Steam sale discounts from more expensive to cheaper

The next festival starts on August 11 where they will present 4X games — a celebration of strategies with deep gameplay. At the same time, Valve is preparing for next year, so we already know, what sales are waiting for us in the first half of 2026.