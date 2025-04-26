«Diya», «Nova Poshta», «Kyiv digital», mobile banks and terminals are down ─ Hacker attack or not?

The morning of April 26 greeted Ukrainians with a large-scale failure of various digital services and payment terminals. Due to a technical malfunction, payment terminals in stores and the subway did not work, and it was not possible to pay using Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile wallets.

In addition, many popular mobile applications, such as «Diia», «Nova Poshta», «Kyiv Digital», experienced problems. Banking applications such as «Oschadbank», PUMB, and Ukrsibbank were also down or intermittently working. At the same time, monobank was quite stable.

«Nova Poshta» confirmed that there were problems on the side of a third-party contractor, emphasizing that it was not a case of hacker intervention. The full restoration of services was scheduled for 10 am, but problems with the app were observed after 10 o’clock.

The «Diya» app explained that the problems with the mobile apps were caused by updates that were carried out in one of the large data centers.

Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, said that it was a technical failure, not a hacker attack.

«Everything should be up and running within an hour, so they promise. Not a cyber attack, a technical failure. Human factor».

However, monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky disagrees with these statements. In his Telegram channel, he wrote wrote is about a hacker attack.

«It looks like a hacker attack on one of the big data centers»

The fact that monobank is working even at a time when other digital services and banks have failed, Gorokhovsky explained triple redundancy of the bank’s server capacities.

The channel of the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who famously said that cybersecurity is overrated, currently has no mention of problems with Ukrainian apps and services.

UPDATED 26.04.25 10:35: According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the large-scale disruption of digital services across Ukraine was caused by a power outage at the cloud provider De Novo, whose facilities host the affected services. The failure occurred due to a power cut at the data center during the replacement of uninterruptible power supply systems.