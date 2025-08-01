DJI Osmo 360: the brand's first panoramic camera captures 8K/50p video

DJI has launched Osmo 360 — its first action camera with a full 360° circular view. The new product not only fills a gap in the company’s lineup, but also sets new standards for the segment. It’s the first camera to support 8K video recording at 50 frames per second, and it’s also capable of shooting continuously at 8K/30p for 100 minutes.

Osmo 360 is powered by two 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensors. According to DJITogether, they deliver the equivalent quality of a single 1-inch sensor in 360°. The camera is equipped with the industry’s first square HDR sensors, designed from the ground up specifically for circular video. They provide a dynamic range of 13.5 exposure steps and an ISO sensitivity range of 100-51200. The aperture is claimed to be f/1.9.

For a smooth video experience, features like HorizonSteady to keep the video steady even when the camera is rotated, and RockSteady 3.0 to stabilize the image.

The two cameras together can capture 8K 360° video at up to 30 fps or up to 50 fps with zoom. The camera can also record video at up to 100 fps when shooting in 4K. In addition, you can record single-lens video at up to 5K at up to 60 fps or ultra-wide-angle single-lens video at up to 4K at up to 120 fps.

DJI Osmo 360 is also capable of taking photos:

30.72 megapixels in 4:3 ratio from a single camera

120 megapixel panorama in 2:1 ratio from both cameras

There is 128 GB of storage for storing footage, but only 105 GB of it is available to the user. MicroSD memory cards with a capacity of up to 1 TB are also supported. The device is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless modules. The camera has a 2-inch display with a resolution of 314×556 pixels.

The battery integrated into Osmo 360 provides a fairly long recording time. The camera can operate without recharging for up to:

100 min — in 8K/30p

190 min — in 6K/24p

90 min — even at -20°C

DJI Osmo 360 is priced at €480 for the Standard Combo package, which includes the camera itself, a protective case, and a rubber lens protector. The Adventure Combo package additionally includes a 1.2-meter “invisible” selfie stick, 2 Extreme Battery Plus batteries, and a multifunctional battery case. You will have to pay €630 for this set.

