Djinni outage deletes 20,000 IT resumes — Friday night update to blame

Djinni, a Ukrainian service for anonymous job search in IT, has experienced a major failure, which, as it turns out, deleted about 20,000 resumes.

«Last Friday we went down and “lost” 22 thousand resumes that were uploaded in June. If you are a candidate and have recently updated or uploaded your resume, please check if it is still there and upload it again if necessary. If you are a recruiter and the link to your resume gives a 404 — please ask the candidate to send a new version», — says the message service.

In further messages, the service saidThe company said that before the failure, on Thursday, June 26, at 23:50, it was planned to release a major update that the team had been working on for about a month and which was supposed to make the work with resumes more convenient and secure for candidates. Instead, it was deployed with seemingly temporary problems, and on Friday morning it turned out that the script had deleted 300,000 “outdated” files from resumes.

«Our script deleted 300 thousand “outdated” files from resumes, but some of them were actually in use and due to the peculiarities of NFS volume, when the working day started, all these 404 requests worked as a DDOS of the site. We tried various options to get the resume database and our file storage back to a working state, but in the end we had to pull up the backup from June 1. As a result, Djinni was down for almost the entire working day on Friday and we lost all the resumes that candidates had uploaded in June».

The comments to the developers’ post support them, although they wonder why they need to upload a large complex solution at once and release it at night. It looks like, the main IT rule In this case, it extended not only to Friday but also to Thursday.

Djinni was founded by Maksym Ishchenko in December 2015 as part of DOU.ua and later moved to a separate domain. Currently, the service is one of the most popular job search and hiring resources among Ukrainian IT professionals. As of early June 2025, the website were resumes of 85 thousand candidates and 8 thousand vacancies from companies were available