Docking station turns Apple Mac mini into a vintage Mac

The docking station for compact Apple Mac mini M4 desktop PCs has been released. It has a built-in 5-inch display and is reminiscent of the Mac computers of the 80s.

In fact, the Wokyis Retro Dock is a 14-in-1 hub (in the maximum configuration) that offers many additional ports on the desktop. Its main feature is a built-in 5-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1280×720, which, combined with a retro body, recreates the appearance of the Mac computer of the 80s.

Specifications (standard version):

5″ display: IPS panel 1280×720

USB ports: 4× USB-A (10 Gbps), 2× USB-C (10 Gbps), 1× USB-C host

Card readers: SD + microSD 4.0 (UHS-II, up to 312 MB/s)

Audio: 3.5 mm jack (32-bit, 8-384 kHz)

Video: HDMI-In

Storage: M.2 NVMe SSD slot for up to 8 TB (up to 875 MB/s)

Dimensions: 145 × 131 × 154 mm, weight 510 g

The standard version comes with three USB Type-C cables, thermal pads, screws, and a screwdriver for installing the SSD The Mac mini M4 itself is mounted in the bottom of the docking station body and provides power to the built-in screen via one of the bundled USB cables. In addition to the basic model, there is also a more functional model of the dock that supports faster NVMe drives (up to 7000 MB/s), DisplayPort 2.1 (8K/60 Hz) instead of HDMI, Thunderbolt 5, and Power Delivery charging up to 36W.

The new product is currently available on Kickstarter at the following prices:

Basic version — $99 for pre-order and $169 in retail

The older model — $199 and $389 respectively

One of the authors of the popular IT portal 9to5Mac reviewed the Wokyis Retro Dock in detail and was satisfied with its convenience, availability of all the necessary ports and attractive appearance that immediately attracts attention. The full video review is available below:

Source: 9to5Mac