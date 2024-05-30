Donald Trump is considering Elon Musk as an advisor to the president — businessmen discussed this, elections and political issues

Elon Musk may become an advisor to the president if Donald Trump returns to the White House, if the former president returns to office. Both businessmen discussed this possibility, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper writes that Musk and Trump had dinner together and discussed issues such as immigration, technology, and the US space force. While Musk’s role and details are unclear, sources report discussions about how Musk could contribute to border security and economic policy. However, there is no final decision yet and the appointment may not take place.

Despite some disagreements with Trump, Musk has informed him of his ongoing influence campaign to convince influential US business leaders not to support Joe Biden. He is also working with billionaire investor Nelson Peltz to invest in a project to «prevent voter fraud» to ensure «fair vote counting».

In recent months, Musk has made many political statements and openly expressed his views on the Biden administration. In March, the Tesla CEO said in X that he voted «100% for Democrats» a few years ago.

«Now, I think we need a red wave, otherwise America is toast,» Musk wrote. The same month, he said he had no plans to donate to Trump or Biden. But before that, his biographer Walter Isaacson wrote in his book «Elon Musk» that the billionaire said: «Trump may be one of the best fools in the world».