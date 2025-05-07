DOOM: The Dark Ages will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on release day + 10 more games in May

Microsoft updates the Xbox Game Pass catalog with a large batch of games — more than 10 titles will be added to the library in May.

Along with them, there will be three new releases on the first day. The most high-profile of them — DOOM: The Dark Ages, which will be available on May 15. This is a prequel to DOOM (2016) from id Software with large-scale destruction, cyber demons і a new weapon in the spirit of medieval fantasy including Reaver Chainshot. The game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X, and in the cloud.

The second release on the same day is Revenge of the Savage Planet, which will be available on Game Pass on May 8. This is a third-person cooperative action game that is a sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet. Another new product is the adventure game Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, which will be added to the catalog on May 16. This story about a journey to the afterlife will be released on all major platforms at once: console, PC, and cloud.

In general, here is the full list of the updated Xbox Game Pass catalog in May:

Dredge — Available now (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)

Dungeons of Hinterberg — is now available (console) – now with standard Game Pass

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn — is now available (Xbox Series X|S) – now with standard Game Pass

Metal Slug Tactics — is now available (console) – now with standard Game Pass

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — is now available (cloud, console and PC)

Revenge of the Savage Planet — May 8 (cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed — May 8 (cloud, console and PC)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — May 13 (cloud and console)

DOOM: The Dark Ages — May 15 (cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S)

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo — May 16 (cloud, console, and PC)

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad — May 20 (cloud, console and PC)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers — May 20 (cloud, console and PC)

If you look at it, Microsoft is adding a large mix of new and proven titles to Game Pass in May. But on May 15, five games will completely leave Xbox Game Pass:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (cloud, console and PC)

Chants of Sennaar (cloud, console and PC)

Dune: Spice Wars (cloud, console and PC)

Hauntii (cloud, console and PC)

The Big Con (cloud, console and PC)

From the interesting in April to Game Pass added Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, for the first time for PC players of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Tempopo.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Game Spot