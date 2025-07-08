Doomscrolling: scientists tell how to avoid stress from the news and stay informed

The abundance of disturbing and negative news that people around the world view on a daily basis (doomscrolling) keeps them in a state of constant stress and tension, which is exhausting.

For example, in Ukraine, in the midst of a criminal war waged by Russia, people would be happy to avoid watching bad news, but it is vital to be aware of what is happening. Safety and survival priorities are key to the human brain, but their constant activation by watching negative news is mentally draining.

Unfiltered and uncensored images can have a negative psychological impact. Images of tragedies that are actively circulate in social networks, can have an even greater impact than content in traditional media.

Studies show that watching negative news is associated with a worsening of well-being and mental health problems, including anxiety, insecurity, and insecurity. It makes a person feel more pessimistic about themselves and others.

In some cases, viewing a large amount of negative and disturbing news content can lead to hidden mental trauma. A person may experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress, sleep problems, despite the fact that they are not directly related to the situation.

In this regard, Reza Shabahang, an Australian researcher from Monash University and Flinders University, advises to consciously interact with negative news content, paying attention to changes in one’s own emotional states, and to reduce viewing if the news causes severe stress.

Among the key steps, the scientist suggests:

Before you start watching negative news content, you need to take a few deep breaths and observe the behavior of your body and mind.

Find out if you feel tense while watching the news. Perhaps at this moment, watching negative news content will be unnecessary for you.

Think about what motivates you to watch the news right now, what you need to find out in this way.

Be critical. When watching news stories or videos, pay attention to the source of information and its reliability. Analyze the quality of the information presented and its origin.

Tune in and observe your own psycho-emotional state as a result of watching the news. Do you feel signs of stress, tension, anxiety.

Before moving on to other news content, you should analyze what you have read or watched and try to express your own opinion.

Signs that consuming negative news can affect your mental health include:

Compulsion, a feeling that you can’t stop checking or following negative news

feelings of despair, hopelessness or lack of motivation

feeling of irritability

problems with concentration

fatigue

severe physical symptoms (e.g., stomach upset)

sleep problems

an increase in reckless or risky behavior or behavior that you don’t normally exhibit when you are calm

In case of feeling upset, Reza Shabahang advises taking a break from a few minutes to several days, depending on the specific psycho-emotional state. You can also write down what emotions and feelings are triggered by watching negative news content. Communication with other people, time spent outdoors, employment, or hobbies will be helpful.

Source: The Conversation