"Doomsday is coming": the first shot of the new Avengers is deliberately blurred, but there is a hint of the Fantastic Four

The Russo brothers presented the first look at Avengers: Doomsday — blurry, but with a big hint of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four.

In the image shared by the directing duo on Instagram, it’s hard to make out anything but a black background and a few white marks. However, fans quickly recognized the teaser as Reed Richards’ board from The Fantastic Four. The post has an intriguing caption: “Doomsday is coming”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

If these are indeed the complicated equations of Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), then this is not the place where Doomsday starts, after the movie Fantastic Four: The First Steps” ended with the ominous appearance of the same Dr. Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). The character was last seen with Franklin Richards, from whom fans expect a crucial role in the new Avengers. Perhaps Reed begins Doomsday in a frantic attempt to figure out how to save him.

On the other hand, this teaser may hint that the official first footage of Avengers: Doomsday is about to be released to the public. Or we’re in for another long round of actor announcements. The last one, let us remind you, took about 5 hours, demonstrating the chairs with the names. At least actively rumors were spreading about the appearance of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)The information has not yet been officially confirmed.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Doomsday is set to be the biggest Marvel movie to date, with a huge cast including the X-Men, Thunderbolts (or New Avengers), Fantastic Four, and the new Captain America Anthony Mackie, Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, and Shuri played by Letitia Wright. Earlier, Channing Tatum returned to the role of Gambit, hinted at a “big fight” with Dr. Doom, in which he was replaced by an understudy.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026, and in a year we expect a direct sequel with the subtitle “Secret Wars”. Next, Marvel plans to to introduce a new Iron Man and young X-Men

Source: IGN, Games Radar