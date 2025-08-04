Double X3D: AMD prepares Ryzen 9000 with 192 MB 3D V-Cache and 200W TDP

AMD’s latest leaks indicate the development of two desktop processors with 3D V-cache, one of which will have a record 192 MB.

The information came from the X social network from a well-known insider chi11eddog. According to him, AMD is preparing to release two new models of desktop processors codenamed Granite Ridge (AM5 socket, Zen 5 architecture).

New Granite Ridge CPU on the way.

8C/16T/120W/96MB L3 Cache.

16C/32T/200W/192MB L3 Cache. 192MB…🧐🧐🧐 — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) August 4, 2025

The first model will have 8 cores, 16 threads, 96 MB of L3 cache, and a TDP of 120 watts. Since the same characteristics are Ryzen 7 9800X3D It is unlikely that this is a more powerful chip. Most likely, it will be Ryzen 7 9700X3D or another model with a lower index.

The second CPU looks much more interesting, with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 192 MB of L3 cache. Its TDP is stated at 200 watts, which is even 30 watts higher than the current flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D. It’s not hard to guess which processor we’re talking about. This is probably a Ryzen 9 9950X3D with a full 3D V-cache. Recall that the current version of Ryzen 9 9950X3D has three separate L3 caches: two 32MB internal cache blocks (one for each 8-core cluster) and 64MB 3D V-cache on only one of the chipsets — 128MB in total. If we assume that AMD managed to implement the 3D V-cache in both CCDs at once, then its total size will be exactly 192 MB, as stated by the insider.

Earlier, the company stated it was said that the use of 3D V-cache in both CCDs was technically difficult and too expensive, which is why such models did not appear on the market. However, it seems that all the difficulties have been overcome, and in the future, users will enjoy even higher levels of performance in both games and complex application tasks.

Source: Videocardz