Down with piracy. Ukraine joins WIPO ALERT and launches blacklist of infringing websites

Ukraine has joined the international platform WIPO ALERT (World Intellectual Property Organization).

About it says in the information on the website of the Ministry of Economy.

Ukraine, along with 14 other countries, will now compile a list of websites that infringe intellectual property rights.

«Ukraine has become one of the first countries in the world to comprehensively implement a mechanism based on a secure online platform where authorized member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization can upload information about websites and applications that infringe copyright in terms of national norms», — First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a press release.

It is specified that the Ministry of Economy adopted the relevant order approving the procedure for the formation and maintenance of a national list of websites suspected of violating intellectual property rights on March 21, 2024.

How will it work?

The signatories to the initiative will upload lists with detailed information about websites (as well as mobile applications) that are reasonably suspected of infringing intellectual property rights.

The platform is primarily aimed at advertising agencies and businesses to prevent advertising on these sites.

HowwritesThe state system of legal protection of intellectual property and the maintenance of the national list is provided for in Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine «On Advertising». This means that you can be held administratively liable for advertising on websites that will be included in this list.

The first websites from Ukraine were included in this database in 2021. At that time, four streaming resources were added: rezka.ag, ex-fs.net, seasonvar.ru, kinogo.zone.

Ukraine is among the leaders in pirated content consumption

It should be noted that Ukraine enter in the top 5 countries that consume the most pirated content. In terms of consumption of pirated content, the leaders are the United States and India, which account for 11% of visits to pirated resources. Russia took the third place with 6%. The UK, Canada, Ukraine and Turkey follow with 3% each.