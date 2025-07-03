Dr. Doom’s worst nightmare: «Ironheart» series introduces the villain Marvel fans have been waiting for years

The «Ironheart» series has finally done what Marvel fans have been waiting for since «WandaVision».

This article contains spoilers for the series «Iron Heart». Do not read this text if you do not want to spoil your viewing experience.

Recently, the «Ironheart» series aired its final episode on Disney+, while introducing one of the most terrifying entities in the history of Marvel Comics, who gave the Hood/Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) his powers — Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Mephisto is essentially a demon who rules over suffering souls in his own hellish realm, making him practically immortal in a sense. He gave Parker the opportunity to become incredibly wealthy in exchange for a soul that was slowly being sucked out by the body from the spread of black veins. Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne) also eventually accepted Mephisto’s help to bring her friend back from the dead, and it seems that one of Marvel’s most feared villains is here to stay.

We can assume that Riri will appear in «Avengers: Day of Judgment», and after the same black veins started covering her hands, Mephisto will be in the new movie. That’s bad news for Dr. Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), because in the comics, Mephisto played sick psychological games with him, forcing him to watch his mother being tortured in hell. It just got more interesting, didn’t it?

Marvel fans have been clamoring for the character since Wanda Maximoff started dabbling in dark magic, and it seems studio boss Kevin Feige shared that enthusiasm. Mephisto Cohen was considered for the role in «It’s All Agatha», and there were also rumors that he will be the main villain of the future «Spider-Man: A Brand New Day».

«I found out in the middle of filming,» Thorne told Variety. «So when they gave me the right name in the script, I was like: “Wow, that guy from Reddit! That’s the guy that everyone’s been hearing about. He’s in this show? Okay, you’re serious!”».

Recall that «Ironheart» — is a series about a kind of girly version of Tony Stark, a teenage inventor who is determined to create her own perfect iron armor. Chinaka Hodge («Midnight Club») adapted the script from the comic book by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, and executive produced by — Ryan Coogler (Coogler directed «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», which debuted the character of Thorn). All 6 episodes of the show are currently available for viewing.

As for «Avengers: Doomsday», the movie directed by the Russo brothers work out as early as December 2026. There are no details about the plot, but some hints can be found in a gigantic cast of characters and single behind-the-scenes footage.

Source: GamesRadar, Kotaku, Variety