Dragon Age: The Veilguard (not Dreadwolf) gameplay will be presented on June 11 — BioWare talks about the plot, companions and combat

The next Dragon Age game will demonstrate the gameplay on June 11 and will get a new name. As reported by IGN, the game formerly known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be called Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare has revealed many details about the game, which was previously almost unknown.

The name change may come as a surprise. Since the completion of the Trespasser DLC for Dragon Age: Inquisition’s DLC, fans have been waiting for the continuation of the story of Solas, a former companion who turned out to be the elven god Fen’Harel, also known as the Dread Wolf. BioWare General Manager Gary McKay explains that although Solas «is still a part of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard», the team wanted a name that reflected the «truly deep and compelling group of companions».

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature seven group members, as well as «fun and fluid fast-paced combat», while continuing to center strategy through each companion’s unique powers.

«It’s important to remind fans that every Dragon Age game is a new and different experience, and this game, more than ever, is about you and your companions – the group you must rally to fight on your side. We can’t wait for players to meet, get to know, and create their own personal relationships with the unique companions in The Veilguard. That’s the spirit of this game, this story. Choosing who will join you on your adventure, fight alongside you, and stand by your side at the end,» said Gary McKay.

In the blog BioWare McKay elaborated: «Each of the seven unique characters who will be your companions will have a deep and compelling storyline in which the decisions you make will affect your relationship with them as well as their lives. You will unite this team of unforgettable heroes to confront a new terrifying threat that has been unleashed upon the world. Naturally, the Dire Wolf still plays an important role in this story, but you and your companions, not your enemies, are the heart of this new experience».

McKay argues that the name change was not informed by the kind of focused testing that usually helps inform such decisions. He even admits that keeping the name Dreadwolf might have been easier.

«Actually, we believe that staying with Dreadwolf would have been a safer choice – after all, «Dread Wolf» — is a cool name! For us, it was most important to have a name that was authentic to the companions who are the heart of this adventure we created. We worked throughout the development process to create truly incredible backstories for each companion that intersect with the main story of» in a meaningful way.

So, who are the Veilguards? According to the legend, the Veil is a barrier between the physical world and the Shadow, which is the realm of spirits in Dragon Age. Solas, who helped create the Veil, now wants to destroy it. Therefore, as McKay says, the veil needs to be protected.

«The biggest hint I can share is that you and your partners who make up The Veilguard are instrumental in taking down a new threat that is looming over Thedas. It may not be just Solas».

McKay is not quite ready to name the participants in the events yet, but he does give some hints as to what to expect, including some initial information about the novels.

«We’ve spent a lot of time making our companions feel real based on their own unique experiences in this vast fantasy world, which in turn makes your relationship with them even more meaningful. We’ve tapped into the deep lore of Dragon Age and researched its most famous factions to bring each of the seven companions and their stories to life». «I won’t spoil next week’s reveal, but I can tell you that we’ve created a story where you can influence the world and the companions around you. Player influence is essential to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard experience and allows each player to create unique personal connections with their chosen companions. And, yes, you can have affairs with the companions you want!» McKay says that the decision to reduce the number of companions from nine to seven is largely due to the fact that it’s «the right number for the story we’re telling». Each one is meant to represent a unique faction or element of Thedas’ lore and will have its own arch with «stories of love and loss, each with meaningful choices and emotional moments».

«As you accompany your companions to unravel their backstories and earn their loyalty and friendship, you’ll visit more regions of Thedas in a wider variety of biomes than in any previous Dragon Age».

McKay says that The Veilguard, although he confirms that it will again have an original hero, similar to the Guardian, Hawke, and Inquisitor.

«The Dragon Age games are never designed as a continuous storyline game after game. The new story we’re telling has familiar arcs, factions, and characters that are important to the overarching Dragon Age universe. Previous games, characters, and events are not the anchor of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it’s your adventure with an all-new cast of companions that you must rally to fight against the mighty force of».

Gary McKay teases another villain besides Solas: «I don’t want to get into spoiler territory, but I can tell you that the Dire Wolf — isn’t the only god players should be worried about».

When The Veilguard is finally unveiled on June 11, BioWare’s presentation will include 15 minutes of gameplay from the game’s opening moments to help build the story. In terms of gameplay, McKay says that combat in The Veilguard was a «big area of focus» and the team wanted to push forward. The game will have an ability wheel designed to give orders to two companions who can join in the battle.

«In a role-playing game, combat strategy is important because you take two companions with you to every battle. Each companion brings unique powers and abilities that directly affect how you choose to destroy the enemies at hand. To add another level to this strategic element, we’re introducing a new ability wheel that lets you pause the action and customize your next turn – whether it’s your partners’ abilities or your own».

«The Ability Wheel opens up a huge number of strategic possibilities, giving players the ability to control the flow of combat and link powerful combinations of abilities between players and their companions that can quickly turn the tide of any battle. We believe we have found an exciting balance between fun, fluidity, and strategy for every encounter».

BioWare won’t say it outright, but everyone seems to know that a lot depends on Dragon Age. The perception of the game will say a lot about whether BioWare can re-establish itself as a top-tier RPG studio alongside Larian, CD Projekt Red, and other successful studios.

«It’s a game and experience that continues BioWare’s tradition of single-player RPG story-driven experiences set in the epic fantasy world of Theda. We know that Dragon Age fans and the community have been waiting a long time for the next game, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our gameplay on June 11th».