Dragon Quest 3 remake of 1988 JRPG is coming soon — mysterious Square Enix teaser

A remake of the 1988 JRPG Dragon Quest 3 was announced three years ago and received a trailer that reimagined the classic HD-2D art style game Octopath Traveler. Now, publisher Square Enix has announced an update to the project.

Today, on May 27, the official Dragon Quest account posted a short video highlighting the Dragon Quest logo and platform names for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC — Square Enix recently announced a shift to a multi-platform strategy instead of temporarily blocking PS exclusives.

Intriguingly, the video may tease an upcoming HD-2D remake or even a series of remakes. «The legend of Erdric is coming», — the tweet reads. While the name Erdric applies to the latest Dragon Quest 11, «The Legend of Erdric» is set in the first three games in the series, not just Dragon Quest 3.

Yes, the announcement doesn’t mention the Dragon Quest 3 remake directly. But the logo «HD-2D» makes it clear — Dragon Quest 3 is currently the only known HD-2D game in production. But the absence of the Dragon Quest 3 name leaves room for something else, perhaps even a series of remakes of classic Dragon Quest games.

Source: GamesRadar