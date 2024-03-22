Dragon’s Dogma 2 breaks Capcom records on Steam, but receives criticism for microtransactions and poor performance

On March 22, Capcom released Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is a single-player action role-playing game that can be personalized according to your own preferences.

On the first day of its release, the game attracted the attention of players. According to Steamdb, the number of simultaneous users has already approached 200 thousand. At the time of writing, 199850 simultaneous players were recorded, and this figure is likely to be exceeded during the weekend. For comparison, the original Dragon’s Dogma game boasts a peak of 27368 simultaneous players. This figure was also higher than the number of simultaneous players in other Capcom single-player games, breaking the records of Resident Evil 4 and Village.

At the same time, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has mostly negative feedback from players on Steam. At the time of writing, players have left more than 11 thousand reviews, and only 39% of them are positive. There are two points of complaint:

Low performance (even on high-performance systems)

Microtransactions.

Players complain that the game is too demanding on the system and produces low frame rates even on top-end hardware. Users also complain about freezes, problems with textures and sounds, long resource caching, frequent crashes, etc.

But players are even more annoyed by the built-in microtransactions that are required for almost every sneeze. On the first day, players were presented with 21 separate microtransactions ranging from $0.99 to $4.99. Their total cost is $41.79 (1407 UAH). This would be normal for a free game. But the price of Dragon’s Dogma 2 itself is $70 (2199 UAH).

To be fair, it should be noted that most of the features offered by microtransactions can be obtained in the game without them. Although it will require a large investment of game currency or time.

For example, the role-playing game Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers a character editor for a fee. Art of Metamorphosis for $1.99 allows players to edit the appearance of their character or pawn. It can be used only once during a visit to the hairdresser. The Prison Key for $0.99 allows players to escape from prison but breaks after a single use. To quickly move around the game world, you need expensive and rare Ferrystone stones that allow you to teleport to certain Portcrystals, which cost $2.99. They also sell the Explorer’s Camping Kit for $2.99, crystals, and Wakestone resurrection stones for $0.99.

Some players were also upset by the fact that the game actually has only one save. It is impossible to start a new playthrough with another character without deleting the previous save.

The developers apologized to the players for the technical issues and promised to fix them. Several fixes are already in the works that should improve the situation. Capcom is looking for ways to improve performance and add the ability to start a new game. «will also have bug fixes in the near future.

Source: ign, insider-gaming