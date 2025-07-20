DuckDuckGo allows you to hide AI-generated images in search

Recently, the Internet has been increasingly there is content created by artificial intelligence. It also appears in search engine results. It can lead to curiosities and irritation of userssearching for real photos, not AI-generated images. Based on user feedback, the DuckDuckGo search engine implemented a new feature — the ability to hide AI-generated images.

Users can access the new feature when searching for images with DuckDuckGo. On the «Images» tab, a new drop-down menu «AI Images» can be found. In it, users can choose whether they want to see the content generated by artificial intelligence by selecting «show» or «hide». At the same time, the search engine warns that the list of blocked content is not exhaustive and may contain inaccuracies.

Users can also enable the filter in the search settings by clicking the option «Hide AI-generated images».

The company explained that this feature uses open blocklists that are manually formed by communities: in particular, the uBlockOrigin and uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist lists are used. Although the system does not guarantee 100% blocking of all images created by AI, it significantly reduces their number in search results.

DuckDuckGo also announced that it plans to add new filters in the future, but has not yet disclosed any details.

New setting: hide AI-generated images in DuckDuckGo Our philosophy about AI features is “private, useful, and optional.” Our goal is to help you find what you’re looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life – or if you want any at all. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pTolmsEQlQ — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) July 14, 2025

As an example of the new feature, the company showed a search for «peacock chick». This is probably a hint at the situation when Google was criticized for filling the search results with images created by a neural network instead of real photos.

Source: techcrunch