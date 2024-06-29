«Dune 3» in two years? Warner Bros. has added an untitled Denis Villeneuve project to the calendar for December 18, 2026

The new «Dune» may come out sooner than thought. Warner Bros. has added Denis Villeneuve’s untitled film and the next MonsterVerse project to its upcoming movie calendar Deadline reports that Warner Bros. and Legendary are holding the slot for December 18, 2026, hoping it will eventually be taken by «Dune 3».

There are no official details about Villeneuve’s upcoming project, but it is reported that the director is currently writing a script and assembling a cast. Villeneuve and Legendary are preparing the film «Dune: The Messiah», which the director announced in January: «should be the last «Dune» movie for me».

During the interview The Hollywood Reporter Villeneuve dodged the question of what he would do next. The director noted that he currently has four projects on the table. He said that any potential delay in starting the adaptation of Frank Hebert’s 1969 novel «The Messiah of the Dune» for a third film would be due to «making sure I have the right script».

Villeneuve added at the time that he might want to work on another project that he felt would be more in tune with the times before tackling «Dune Messiah». But perhaps the studio thinks differently on the back of his success, and the director is not known for disputes with producers.