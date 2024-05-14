«Dune: Prophecy» — upcoming series about the female order of Benét Gesserit has attracted a Bollywood superstar to play Sister Francesca

Spinoff Films «Dune» is adapting the novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson «The Order of the Dune Sisters».

According to Variety, Indian superstar Tabu («Life of Pi») will play sister Francesca in the series, who is described as a strong, intelligent and attractive character:

«Francesca was once the emperor’s great love, but her return to the palace worsens the balance of power in the capital».

Tabu — is one of the most famous Bollywood actresses who has twice won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

In 2019, the series, which will adapt the novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson «The Order of the Sisters of Dune», was announced as «Dune: Sisterhood», and later the title was updated to «Dune: Prophecy». According to the synopsis, it is set in the vast «Dune» universe created by Frank Herbert, 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atrid, and tells the story of two Harkonnen sisters who fight the forces that threaten the future of humanity and found a legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

In Denis Villeneuve’s films, the Bene Gesserit are depicted as a group of powerful women who rule in secret, using the Voice to influence the will of others. From childhood, they are taught to control every function of their bodies, and they also have enhanced fighting skills and developed physiological perception.

In «Dune: The Prophecy» also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel (who will embody the role of the main villain), Jodie May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sophie Bussnina, Josh Huston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faylene Cunningham, Edward Davis, Afa Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brunet-Franklin.

The series has gone a long way to the screening, which included numerous changes of showrunners and a creative reboot: in November 2022, Diane Ademu-Johnstopped working as a co-author of the seriesbut remained as an executive producer, and in 2023 The following left the project directed by Johan Renk («Chernobyl») and starring actress Shirley Henderson.

Alison Schapker is currently the executive producer and showrunner. Anna Foerster also became an executive producer and director of several episodes, including the first one. The series was created jointly by the streaming service Max and Legendary Television (Legendary also produces the movie franchise).

The first film «Dune» by Denis Villeneuve debuted in 2021, and the second part was released in March 2024, and so far holds the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year. Together they are earned more than $1.1 billion at the box office — third «Dune» currently under development.