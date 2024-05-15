News Movie 05-15-2024 at 18:18 comment views icon

«Dune: The Prophecy» — the first teaser trailer for the Max series. The premiere in the fall

Streaming Max (formerly HBO Max) has published a teaser trailer for the series «Dune: The Prophecy» based on the novel «The Order of the Dune Sisters» by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Previously announced with the title «Dune: Sisterhood».

«10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreus «Dune: The Prophecy» tells the story of two Harkonnen sisters who fight the forces that threaten the future of humanity and create a legendary sect that will become known as the Bene Hesserit».

The first season will consist of six episodes. It will be released in the fall of 2023.


