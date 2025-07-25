E-brick: MIT to produce electrically conductive heat-resistant blocks for renewable energy

American company Electrified Thermal Solutions, formerly part of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has signed an agreement with HWI to produce electric bricks, or E-bricks, that can store and give off large amounts of heat from electricity using renewable sources.

The goal is to scale up the industrial production of the Joule Hive heat battery manufactured by Electrified Thermal. This battery conducts electricity and stores it as heat at a temperature of 1800°C, which is sufficient to power the most energy-intensive industrial processes, including steel, glass, and cement production.

The company HWI is a part of Calderys, one of the oldest refractory materials suppliers in the United States Electronic units allow factories to abandon fossil fuels and switch to renewable ones energy sources, without sacrificing performance or reliability and at a lower cost.

Developed in The MIT technology is combined with HWI’s 160 years of experience in the development of refractory materials. The electronic units will be manufactured at HWI’s facilities in the United States. Electrified Thermal expects its first commercial Joule Hive system to be launched this year. By 2030, the Boston startup plans to produce 2 gigawatts of electricity in the industry thermal energy.

«Industrial heat supply is one of the most challenging areas in the world’s efforts to combat climate change. Most of the energy used for this purpose worldwide still comes from fossil fuels. Our partnership with HWI turns what could have been a manufacturing bottleneck into a powerful scaling advantage», — said Electrified Thermal CEO and co-founder Daniel Stack.

У HWI calls the E-brick from Electrified Thermal a real breakthrough. Not only does this brick provide the thermal resistance customers need, but it also generates heat to support production processes.

«Leveraging our extensive global network, in-depth knowledge of refractory materials and well-established supply chains, we are well positioned to support the development and rapid scale-up of electric brick production. This collaboration is closely aligned with our broader innovation strategy and allows us to effectively respond to demand from industries transitioning to cleaner energy solutions», — emphasized Vice President of Innovation and Technology at Calderys Group Bruno Tousaud.

Source: electrek