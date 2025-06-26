Early reactions to «Superman» — an incredibly good movie to see in IMAX, David Corenswett «on top of his game» have emerged.

The new «Superman» will make its full debut in theaters in July, but the first reactions — from people who had a chance to watch 30 minutes of the movie at a promotional event in Brazil have already appeared online.

Website Games Radar has gathered several reviews from social media, all of which are extremely positive — the film is called visually appealing, praising David Cornish’s (Clark Kent/Superman) acting and his chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane).

«Before I watched the first 30 minutes of Superman, I had been feeling hopeless all day. It was incredibly beautiful, and the time flew by», — writes one fan.

The second agreed with that thought: «David is so great in the transition from Clark to Superman, and his chemistry with Rachel. I’ve seen a lot, and there’s still a lot I haven’t seen».

«Just watched 30 minutes of “Superman”, the flying scene is unique and you can feel its speed.IMAX is a must for this movie», — advised Another viewer.

The new «Superman», formerly known as «Superman: Legacy» — is the first film in the revamped DC Cinematic Universe, helmed by Marvel’s James Gunn and Peter Safran. David Corensworth plays a young Clark Kent, who, according to the latest trailer, saves the world out of the goodness of his heart — regardless of what citizens and politicians think about his motivation.

The rest of the cast includes Isabela Merced (Hawkeye Girl), Sarah Sampaio (Eva Teshmaye), Edi Gategi (Mr. Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Anthony Kerrigan (Metamorpho), the aforementioned Brosnahan as journalist and Clark’s love interest Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. Also in the movie Christopher Reeve’s son will be born, who played Clark Kent in 1978, as a TV reporter, and we’ll probably see a cameo by the new Supergirl in performed by stars «House of Dragon» Millie Alcock.

The overall list is gigantic, but James Gunn previously assuredI’m sure it won’t confuse moviegoers.

«I’ve shown the movie to many people and I’ve seen that they are not confused. So I know for sure that it will not confuse. We’re used to watching movies with main characters, and Superman — is definitely the main character of “Superman”. He has friends, and just because they have insignia on their costumes or superpowers doesn’t mean they’re not like any other minor character in any movie»,” says Gunn. «”Oppenheimer has three times as many characters as we do. So I think the number of people is fine».

Although the exact plot of the film is being kept under wraps, Gunn has previously given a few hints: it’s not an origin story, so there will be no extended introduction with Superman’s father or Clark’s time growing up in Smallville, instead the story will focus on the character’s early days in Metropolis, when he’s still searching for the right way to use his powers for the good of Earth and establishing himself as one of the leading reporters at The Daily Planet.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

According to Gunn, the main difference between the film and the rest of DC’s projects will be that David Corensworth’s Superman will not be «dark and edgy», but will be rather a family character who will symbolize hope for the best.

«Superman» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 11. Before that, we have already seen several frames and trailers (and the first one brought record-breaking views for Warner Bros. and DC), and today a clip was released showing the tense and explosive confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor.