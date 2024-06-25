EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 is a 4 kW charging station with a capacity of 12 kWh at a price of $3.7 thousand.

EcoFlow has launched the new Delta Pro 3 portable charging station, which can be scaled up to provide power to an entire home during a power outage. It can also be used for other purposes, such as powering the electrical system of a van, motorhome, beach party, or recharging an electric vehicle.

The Delta Pro 3 improves on the Delta Pro with even more battery capacity, more powerful inputs and outputs, lower noise levels, and a wider wheelbase to make it easier to move this 52 kg device.

As a home backup solution, the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 can scale from 4 kWh (one lithium iron phosphate battery) to 12 kWh by adding two expansion batteries of the same capacity. The device supports devices with 120V and 240V operating voltages, and provides an output power of up to 4000W (8000W peak). This is enough to power almost any appliance in the home, including induction cookers and ovens, cooling and heating systems, well pumps, and refrigerators.

If that’s not enough, you can combine up to three Delta Pro 3 units and connect them to the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2, providing up to 12 kW of output power and a total capacity of up to 36 kWh. This is enough to power an average U.S. home for a day and a half, or much longer if you only power important devices.

Delta Pro 3 can also be used as a replacement for noisy (but much cheaper) diesel generators. To do this, the device must be connected directly to the home circuit via an input panel or manual switch. The new product has an IP65 rating, so it should be protected in the rain.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 charging station can be charged in several different ways, including with 1000W and 1600W solar panels, 1800W (120V) or 3000W (240V) AC wall outlets, a Level 2 EV charger (with adapter), or the EcoFlow Dual Fuel Generator. It can also be charged in the car in combination with the EcoFlow Alternator Charger (800 W) or very slowly from a 12V cigarette lighter. The station also supports multi-source charging, combining multiple inputs together for fast charging of up to 7000W.

Outside the home, the Delta Pro 3 can also be used to power RVs and motorhomes. The charging station has a TT-30R outlet that provides 120V / 30A to power the entire vehicle electrical system, including heavy loads such as air conditioning and microwave. The DP3 also has a 12 V / 30 A Anderson port to power low-voltage DC devices such as lighting, USB outlets and a portable refrigerator.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 charging station inherits an improved temperature management system from the Delta Pro Ultra. Thanks to this, it emits less than 30 dB of noise at less than 2000 W of power.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 is priced at $3699 or $6298 for a kit with one expansion battery. If you order before July 23, you will receive discounted prices of $3199 and $5498 respectively. Sales in Europe will start in September.

Source: The Verge