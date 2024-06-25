Eddie Murphy says that «Shrek 5» will be released in 2025, followed by a Donkey spinoff

Negotiations on the continuation of the «Shrek» franchise started a year ago, and now Eddie Murphy, who voiced Donkey in the original version, has confirmed the development and even hinted at a release date.

«We started working a few months ago. I recorded the first act, and I think we’ll finish it this year,» Murphy told Collider. «I think Shrek will come out in 2025, and then we’ll make a movie about Donkey».

The first «Shrek» film was released in 2001, brought DreamWorks Animation $487 million and won the first ever «Oscar» for Best Animated Feature, which prompted the creators to make three sequels, release a Broadway musical and launch two spinoffs. The second film grossed $928 million, while the third and fourth films grossed $813 million and $752 million respectively.

The fifth film will feature the return of the original cast, including Mike Myers as Shrek and Cameron Diaz as Fiona, in addition to Murphy. The release date of «Shrek 5» has not been officially announced, but we hope Murphy’s predictions will come true.

In 2023, Murphy willtold Entertainment Tonightthat he would have made the fifth Shrek movie «in two seconds» if he had ever been asked to reprise the role of Donkey: