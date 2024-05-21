Edge Desk is a folding portable workstation that allows you to work anywhere

Modern laptops allow you to work on the go and in different locations. However, a park bench or a fallen tree doesn’t always allow you to work for long periods of time in comfortable conditions. The Edge Desk portable workstation is designed to remedy this situation.

This device folds out into a full-fledged table with a chair, allowing you to sit comfortably while working with your laptop or documents. Edge Desk is made of aluminum. Its total weight is 11.3 kg. The table can be converted into a full-fledged workstation in less than 10 seconds. At the same time, the design allows you to adjust the height, angle and tilt of the Edge Desk. The work surface can be rotated from portrait to landscape orientation depending on your needs.

Such a workstation can be folded to free up space in a small apartment when needed. The desk can also be folded up and transported to another location, for example, to a summer cottage or outdoors. The Edge Desk folds into a flat package 152 mm deep, so it can be placed in the trunk of a car. And for $30, you can buy wheels, attach them to the bottom, and roll it in a suitcase.

The Edge Desk is priced at $399.99. The desk is available in white and black colors.

Source: newatlas