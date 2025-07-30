Elden Ring Nightreign patch with two-player mode will not be released due to earthquakes in Kamchatka

FromSoftware had to postpone patch 1.02 for Elden Ring Nightreign, which was supposed to add the long-awaited mode for two. The reason is atypical — earthquakes near Kamchatka.

The update was supposed to appear on July 30, but a day before that, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 occurred off the coast of Russia. As a result, Japan issued a tsunami warning. It is logical that Tokyo was not an exception — it is where FromSoftware’s office is based.

So far, the first waves have reached Hawaii — a 1.2-meter rise in water was recorded near the island of Oahu. In Japan, a 1.3-meter-high wave hit Iwate Prefecture. The weather service expects waves to reach up to 3 meters in some regions. Due to the danger, the authorities announced an evacuation for 1.9 million people. Against the backdrop of these events, FromSoftware decided to postpone the «update for safety reasons for its employees. So to speak, it was an unplanned day off.

Patch 1.02 was postponed for a day — the release is now expected on July 31, unless the situation changes. It will be available after 10:00 CET (11:00 Kyiv time). Along with it, the second cycle of Everdark Sovereign will start, which was originally planned to launch on the evening of July 30.

In the 1.02 update, Duo Expeditions mode will be introduced — this is an official co-op for two players without a third. Its should have been added at the start, but the «developers pushed». The absence of the function of the the cause of massive player complaints — playing together required finding a random ally, which spoiled the experience. But now the situation will change.

In addition, the update will add:

filters for relics — by effects, size, and type;

a new boss from Everdark Sovereign — Augur, Maris Fathom of Night;

other balance and interface improvements.

Unfortunately, there will be no crossplay — you will have to continue playing within the same platform. Perhaps the situation will be fixed in one of the future patches, but there is no official confirmation. The full list of changes in Elden Ring Nightreign is promised to be published after the update is launched. FromSoftware thanked the community for their understanding and promised to inform if the situation in Japan worsens and the release has to be postponed again.

Source: IGN