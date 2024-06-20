Electric cars will soon be able to charge in 10 minutes

Chinese companies BYD and CATL have announced a breakthrough in the development of batteries for electric vehicles, which could significantly reduce charging times. They are currently preparing to release lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with ultra-fast charging, which will potentially eliminate the need for long charging stops during travel. Theoretically, an electric vehicle battery could be fully charged in just 10 minutes.

The companies intend to introduce their LFP batteries with ultra-fast charging by the end of this year. The key to the claimed performance lies in the 6C charging speed that BYD Blade 2.0 and CATL Qilin 2.0 batteries boast. Simply put, «6» means a charging multiplier that is six times the battery capacity. For example, a battery with a capacity of 100 amp-hours can be charged with a powerful current of 600 amps.

However, there are still obstacles to overcome. Updating the charging infrastructure is crucial to maintain these speeds. Without upgrades to the charging network, owners of these advanced batteries will not be able to take full advantage of the technology and will be limited to slower charging options. And equipping thousands of DC fast chargers with much-needed grid connections requires a significant financial investment.

It is also important to remember that batteries cannot maintain the maximum charging rate throughout the entire charging cycle. You should probably expect a charging window of, for example, 10% to 80% in 10 minutes. Currently, the Zeekr 001 2024 electric car with a 5C battery can charge in 11.5 minutes within this range.

Specific details about the upcoming 6C batteries from BYD and CATL have not yet been disclosed.

Source: gizmochina