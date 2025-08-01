Electric crossover for $10,500: BYD presented the Yuan Up Pilot

Amid the celebration of 1.5 million cars sold, the company BYD has announced the launch of a new electric crossover vehicle, the Yuan Up Pilot. This will be the most affordable model in the lineup — the price starts at $10.5. This is about 25% cheaper than the previous Yuan Up modifications, which previously cost from $14 thousand to $16.7 thousand.

The new BYD Yuan Up Pilot electric car has the same dimensions as the more expensive versions: 4310 mm in length, 1830 mm in width, and 1675 mm in height. It is about the same size as the Hyundai Kona. However, to reduce the price, the battery had to be cut. The new model is equipped with a proprietary BYD Blade battery with a capacity of 32 kWh, which provides a range of up to 301 km on the CLTC cycle. For comparison, the other three versions of Yuan Up have a 45.12 kWh battery and a range of up to 401 km.

The powerplant includes a front electric motor with a maximum power of 70 kW (94 hp) and a peak torque of 180 Nm. The acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h is 12 seconds. Charging the battery from 30% to 80% takes 30 minutes.

Additionally, to reduce the price of the Yuan Up Pilot, they refused to the proprietary God’s Eye driver assistance system, which BYD has previously integrated into its cars at no extra cost. More expensive versions of this model have at least a C-level autonomous driving system. The premium series, such as Denza and Yangwang, get Class A and B solutions — these are much smarter “brains.”

The interior remains modern and has not changed. There is a 10.1-inch center display with a floating design and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. All this works under the control of the DiLink 50 system, which supports voice control and connection to smartphones.

Why is it important?

Latest data testifyreported that sales of the Yuan series dropped by 21% in May and 29% in June compared to the same periods last year. In response, BYD decided to make a move toward a more affordable model, reducing the price but retaining key features.

This may mean a revision of the company’s strategy — less betting on redundant technologies, more on reaching a wider audience. Moreover, the Yuan Up is sold abroad under the name Atto 2, and such a budget version can significantly strengthen BYD’s position in international markets.

By the way, just last week, BYD presented another electric crossover — Sealion 06 EV at a price of $21 thousand. The company is actively expanding its model portfolio, and it looks like it is going to put serious pressure in both the budget and mid-range segments of electric vehicles.

Source: electrek, carnewschina