Electric Mercedes-AMG GT 2006 inside and out: three motors with over 1000 kW

An electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was spotted and photographed during testing. Thanks to this, we managed to find out some details about the future electric car. And although it is closely related to the AMG GT XX concept, the production version looks much more restrained — especially in the cabin.

Instead of an unusual steering wheel, as in the concept, the production version has a familiar round steering wheel, which is very similar to the one used in current C-Class models Mercedes-Benz. The canvas is still stretched out in front of the passenger, but two large screens are already visible: one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the multimedia system. Unlike the «tablets» that stick out like some competitors, the displays here are integrated horizontally — in the style of the modern MBUX.

Despite the electric nature of the car, the interior has a massive central tunnel. It is not yet known whether the batteries are hidden in it or if it is just a stylistic feature. But it’s worth mentioning that the AMG GT XX concept is equipped with a high-performance cylindrical-cell battery.

These cells are fully connected over the entire surface — this reduces internal resistance and allows the battery to quickly deliver and receive energy. Cooling is organized at the level of each module — through direct contact of the cells with plastic. In total, the concept has more than 3,000 such cells, and the system is based on an 800-volt architecture. This makes it possible to use a lighter cable network compared to the 400-volt version, which in the long run reduces the weight of the car.

In terms of design, the production version almost copies the GT XX concept. The front end is sleek, with deep air intakes and an expressive splitter. The door handles are recessed into the body, and the multi-spoke wheels are shod with performance tires from Michelin. The car’s profile harmoniously flows into a dynamic stern with a retractable spoiler.

Mercedes promises an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.198 in the concept. For the production AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, this figure is unlikely to be maintained, but 0.20-0.21 is quite realistic. This is a very good result for a large four-door coupe. For comparison, the EQS also has a figure of 0.20, and the Audi A6 e-tron has a figure of 0.21 in the best configuration.

But the main feature of the future electric car is its axial electric motors. Mercedes has installed three such engines in the concept, which together produce more than 1000 kW or 1341 hp. For comparison, the hybrid version of the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE develops 831 hp, so the electric version significantly surpasses it even according to rough estimates.

The LED headlights and lights feature the signature «starry sky» pattern. And the electric AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will enter the market as a competitor to models such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT ($239,400) and Lucid Air Sapphire ($249,000). At the same time, the top version of the gasoline-electric GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE costs $198,950.

Source: autoevolution