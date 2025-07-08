Electric minivan Mercedes VLE covered 1100 km from Stuttgart to Rome

У Mercedes-Benz have taken a serious approach to electrifying the family and premium vehicle segment. The latest proof of this strategy is the VLE electric minivan, which was recently passed real endurance tests. The result was convincing. The large electric car covered more than 1,100 kilometers without long stops — from Stuttgart to Rome.

The Mercedes-Benz VLE minivan is built on the new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform, which is designed specifically for medium and large electric vans. During the test, the car not only moved in the most optimal mode, but also ensured the operation of the climate control system. The car was driven in different weather conditions, and the temperature outside ranged from 11 to 33 °C during the trip. However, the temperature in the cabin was maintained at a stable 22 °C.

This trip lasted 13 hours. During the trip, the car stopped only twice, and each time it took only 15 minutes to charge. Thus, the range in real-world conditions is 400-480 km on a single battery charge. Mercedes-Benz has not yet released the official autonomy figures for the VLE minivan.

The VAN.EA platform was introduced at the end of last year. This is a new 800-volt electrical architecture that allows for the creation of various models of electric vehicles. They can be used for both families and businesses. The VLE model and its «related» variant VLS, also called the Grand Limousine, will be the first cars on this platform. In the future, it is also planned to create other specialized models on its basis, including an electric version of the Marco Polo camper.

The VLE will have 4MATIC all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering support. This should significantly improve maneuverability on narrow roads and in urban areas. It is expected that this feature will be a plus for family trips, long-distance transfers and even tourism.

Earlier, Mercedes-Benz also tested VLE in the northern winter in Sweden and beyond the Arctic Circle. The purpose of such tests is to make sure that the new electric vehicles are ready for use in any country and in any weather.

Grand Limousine sales are scheduled to start in 2026. Until then, the company will continue test runs in Germany and other regions with difficult terrain.

Source: newatlas