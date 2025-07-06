Elon Musk announces the creation of a political party

After the passage of the «great big beautiful law», which Elon Musk opposed, he announced the creation of the «American Party». It will probably do well with funding.

The massive budget law pushed by US President Donald Trump cancels almost all federal climate and clean energy programs. Not surprisingly, Musk, who is involved in electric vehicles, opposed this. He also believes that the law will lead to severe economic consequences and massive layoffs. His harsh criticism provoked an equally aggressive reaction from Trump, who threatened to send the Mask back to South Africa and destroy his business. After the law was passed, Musk launched a poll in X asking its readers if they wanted to form a party — two-thirds of more than 1.2 million answered «yes».

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

«Independence Day is the perfect time to ask yourself if you want independence from the two-party (some would say one-party) system! Should we create a «American Party»?

Based on the results of this poll, Elon Musk officially made his decision. The party is here to stay, and it’s unlikely that anything will stop the world’s richest man from creating it, given not only his wealth but also his persistence. Unless, of course, he backs out, as in the case of a duel with Mark Zuckerberg or with a solution move away from policy financing The government did not last long.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«By a ratio of 2 to 1, you want a new political party, and you will get it! When it comes to bankrupting our country through waste and bribery, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the «American Party» was created to give you back your freedom», — Musk wrote in X.

Later, Musk elaborated on how he was going to destroy the «one-party» system of the Republican and Democratic parties in the United States. In particular, he referred to a historical analogy: the Battle of Leuctrae in 371 BC. In it, the Theban commander Epaminondas defeated the Spartan army with an unexpected tactic. Instead of deploying his forces evenly, Epaminondas concentrated his strongest troops on one flank, confused the Spartans, and delivered a crushing blow.

The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Elon Musk plans active participation in the political process next year, in the midterm elections to the US Congress. This is not the first time he has voiced the idea of his own party, it was expressed as early as 2022: «This is what most people in America want, but unfortunately, it’s not realistic». Obviously, he has now overestimated the chances of realizing his plan.