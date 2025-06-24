«Elon Musk does not use a computer»,— his lawyers say

According to his lawyers at the trial against OpenAI, Elon Musk does not use a computer. And all those fake records in games and posts on X about the laptop were probably made by Martians.

As a reminder, the trial continues the trial on Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI due to a change in the company’s profile to commercial (although it is officially canceled the formal change of status). Last Friday, in a counterclaim, OpenAI accused Musk and his not a very profitable company xAI of concealing information about the case. On Sunday, the billionaire’s lawyers filed a counterclaim to the counterclaim, in which they claim interesting things.

«Plaintiffs sent Defendants a letter informing them that Plaintiffs were inspecting Mr. Musk’s cell phone, checking his emails, and that Mr. Musk was not using a computer», — the court document says.

At first glance, the statement about Musk’s alleged lack of a computer seems strange and made in an attempt to prevent the inspection of the PC, which is what OpenAI is suing about. Upon Wired request, Musk’s legal team has denied any resistance to the disclosure required in the case. But several X employees told the publication that they had seen the billionaire with a laptop, although he really mostly works from his cell phone.

There is numerous public evidence of Musk’s ownership and use of a computer. In December 2024, he posted a photo of a laptop on X with a caption that reads: «This is a photo of my laptop». Musk also wrote that he used the laptop «to test Starlink streaming during the flight», which hints at its possible use in work.

This is a pic of my laptop. It’s about 3 years old. A guy in Germany gave me this cool sticker, so I don’t want to upgrade it and lose the sticker. pic.twitter.com/wJZbhpkus8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2024

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Also, the gaming computer mask was found at his workplace at DOGE. And finally, Elon Musk is well known as a PC gamer who hit the tops of the game thanks to the leveling of his characters by outsiders. However, the US legal practice includes the tactic of somewhat absurd claims.