Elon Musk is looking for a «web developer» for Grok for a salary of $440,000

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has just launched one of the strangest job postings in IT at the moment — they are looking for a developer to create new avatars for Grok, mostly sexy anime girls.

Currently, the chatbot has only two personalities (a red panda named Rudy and a gothic waifu The term «waifu» is used to refer to female anime characters whom fans may consider romantic partners or wives. Ani), but yesterday Musk announced a third «version for women» — of the anime chat boyfriend, which was inspired by Edward Cullen of «Twilight» and Christian Grey of «50 Shades of Grey». The new developer, who was dubbed «Fullstack Engineer — Waifus» in the xAI job posting, is set to expand the «range of products even further.

This job, according to the company’s description, is part of its mission — to create AI systems that can accurately understand the universe and help humanity in the pursuit of knowledge. It seems that «an accurate understanding of the universe» in this case includes the creation of pocket-sized «girlfriends» that can win the hearts and wallets of users (in the future, personalities will be available only in the paid version).

xAI writes that it is looking for «exceptional multimedia engineers and product development specialists» who can make Grok’s real-time avatar creation products fast, scalable, and reliable». The company added that the hiring will be based in Palo Alto, and pay will range from $180,000 to $440,000, along with comprehensive health insurance, various discounts, bonuses, and benefits.

Grok’s current personalities can be risky: Ani talks flirtatiously and strips down to her underwear, while the «bad» version of Rudy can swear and insult you. In fact, the chatbot had problems even before the creation of avatars: it used to shared anti-Semitic posts and called himself «MechaHitler». On Saturday, xAI apologized for the «terrible behavior of» Grok, explaining that the problems arose from «outdated code» that made the chatbot vulnerable to posts by some users with extremist views.

