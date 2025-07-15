Elon Musk promises «the most epic demonstration of» Tesla by the end of the year — again

Elon Musk is promising something impressive again — this time «the most epic demonstration of all time». It sounds ambitious, like most of his statements. But if you look at Tesla’s previous high-profile promises, not all of them have been fulfilled. Especially when it comes to demonstrations and launches of long-awaited models.

Last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on the social network X that he had just visited the Tesla Design Studio and saw something so impressive that the company plans to hold «the most epic demonstration of all time by the end of the year».

Just left the @Tesla design studio. Most epic demo ever by end of year. Ever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

Once upon a time, such promises from Musk were exciting, but experience has taught us to be more cautious about them.

Back in 2016, Musk promised that Tesla would be able to make a demonstration fully autonomous drive from Los Angeles to New York by the end of next year. But 2017 passed without a single demonstration. And even in 2025, Tesla is still unable to complete such a trip.

Since Musk mentioned the Tesla Design Studio, where they usually work on car designs and advanced features, there were speculations that it was not about autonomous driving, but about something else.

Perhaps it is a new generation of Tesla Roadster. Musk has promised something similar more than once, but there have been no demonstrations. After the Roadster’s presentation in 2017, he talked about installing air accelerators on it, which were supposed to provide record-breaking performance on the track and even allow the car to hover above the ground.

In 2019, Musk said that Tesla would show a demonstration of such capabilities by the end of 2020. It’s been 5 years, but the Roadster hasn’t hit the market, although it was originally scheduled to launch in 2020. In 2021, Musk postponed the launchRoadsterfor 2023, citing bottlenecks in the global supply chain

In 2024, Musk again promisedthat Tesla would unveil the Roadster and show it in action by the end of the year. This also did not happen. Instead, the company’s CEO said that Tesla «is close to completing the design of the» at the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the market situation for Tesla is rapidly deteriorating. The company is facing a drop in sales in the United States, Europe and China.