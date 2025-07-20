After stepping down from his work for the US government, billionaire Elon Musk has been focusing on his companies, including xAI. Recently, he has introduced the flagship model Grok 4 with the SuperGrok Heavy tariff for $300 per month. And now Musk has decided to create a children’s version of Grok. He wrote about it on his social network X.

We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

«We are going to create Baby Grok xAI, an app dedicated to content for children.»

Elon Musk did not provide any details about the possible features of this app and the planned release date. So for now, we can only speculate about Baby Grok.

It is also worth mentioning that «adult» Grok does not always work perfectly. He has been caught repeatedly spreading radical views and conspiracy theories. As an example, we can recall the recent anti-Semitic publications and praise of Hitler. Subsequently, the company saidThe bot’s team explained that this behavior was the result of a code update in one of the modules that work with «on» Grok. It seems that the old set of instructions was inadvertently added to the system prompts, which encouraged the bot to be «as direct as possible» and «not to be afraid to offend politically correct people». It was these phrases that paved the way for radical statements in the bot’s answers.

But this is not the only case of Grok’s strange behavior. In May, the chatbot was notable for began inserting theories about «white genocide in South Africa» into various posts. At the time, the company also explained this behavior as «unauthorized editing». It alsodenied the mass victims of the Holocaust. The company recognized that his strange behavior wasas a result of unauthorized interference.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Even earlier Grok recommends executing Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

So, «adult» Grok has not yet been perfected, and Musk already wants to use it for children’s content. It’s hard to imagine what such a system could teach children.