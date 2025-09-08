Elon Musk's fanaticism has become Deus Ex's "worst legacy," developer says

Deus Ex screenwriter Austin Grossman believes that Elon Musk’s appearance among the game’s fans — is the “worst legacy” of the series.

The developer is not surprised that the billionaire likes the series. Given Elon Musk’s background and his statements — the writer does not take his enthusiasm as a compliment. All this is against the background of the fact that Musk has become the most hated person in the United States.

“That kind of political weight and social satire is a real common thread between Deus Ex and Dishonored. It is the thing that Elon Musk likes, creepily. It is creepily in Elon Musk’s worldview. So that may be its longest, worst legacy,” says Austin Grossman.

Later, he trolled him: Musk looks more like the antagonist of Deus Ex, but even in the game there are no such “whiny and selfish” villains. This year, the game dev industry seems to be trending toward active trolling: first, the Ubisoft criticizes Musk for cheating, then Daughter calls Overwatch “horrible shit”and his “burned” during the Path of Exile 2 stream.

It’s no secret that the billionaire calls Deus Ex “one of the best games of all time.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, he compared the lockdown to the plot of a game where the world’s richest man uses an artificial pandemic to play political games. For Grossman, this only emphasizes Musk’s lack of self-criticism: the billionaire considers himself an outsider hero, although in fact he is part of the “elite” he is supposedly opposed to.

“Musk clearly sees himself as the J.C. Denton of this world — a straightforward, ordinary man who stands up to the elite. As is obvious to everyone, Musk is the one with the power, and he is simply pathologically incapable of honest introspection,” the screenwriter adds.

Grossman himself worked not only on Deus Ex but also on Dishonored. In both games, it was important for him to show politics, power, and tools of control, as well as the issue of transhumanism. All of this directly resonates with Musk’s interests. But he sees these themes in a different way than the developers did.

Source: PC Gamer