Elon Musk sues Apple over ChatGPT's alleged monopoly on iPhone

In the lawsuit, Elon Musk, on behalf of xAI, claims that the collusion between Apple and OpenAI reduces the chances of other AI applications to get on the iPhone and be successful.

Musk followed through on his threat and sued Apple and OpenAI over the alleged collusion. Earlier, the tech billionaire on X accused iPhone maker of behavior that allegedly hinders fair competition of artificial intelligence companies on the platform.

“The exclusive agreement between Apple and OpenAI makes ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot integrated into the iPhone. This means that if iPhone users want to use a generative AI chatbot for key tasks on their devices, they have no choice but to use ChatGPT, even if they prefer to use more innovative and creative products like xAI’s Grok,” the complaint reads.

Also claim accuses Apple of reducing the priority of competing AI apps on the iPhone, lowering their position in the App Store rankings, and delaying the verification required to get on the platform/ 9to5Mac notes that xAI cites App Store ratings and press articles as evidence (which seems to be a fragile evidence base).

A possible reason for Musk’s dissatisfaction could be the fact that over the past few days, despite the launch of new features and free access to Grok 4 application for all users, the xAI app was only ranked fifth overall and second in the «Performance» category in the App Store. Also, at the time of the global release of the update, the app was not available in the store. Earlier, Apple replied on Musk’s publication on X regarding the competition of AI programs.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

“The App Store is designed to be fair and unbiased. We present thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria. Our goal is to provide a safe discovery experience for users and valuable opportunities for developers, working with many to increase the visibility of apps in fast-growing categories.”

Apparently, the lawsuit ignores the fact that in January of this year, the DeepSeek took first place in the App Store. Apple has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of adding other artificial intelligence tools to Siri assistant. At WWDC 2024, Craig Federighi said that the company is exploring the possibility of adding other models like Google Gemini. At WWDC 2025, Apple released a new version of the Xcode coding application that supports integration with Anthropic products, along with ChatGPT.