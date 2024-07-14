Elon Musk wants to create «Iron Man» armor after Trump’s assassination attempt

The failed assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump has many people thinking about security. Elon Musk, who is often compared to «Iron Man» Tony Stark, decided to create his own armor.

Musk spoke about his desire to create «flying metal armor» in response to the concern of X Twitter users about his safety after the Trump incident.

Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

«You’d better beef up your security too @elonmusk», — wrote the user X Whole Mars Catalog. «Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal armor», — Musk replied.

Ian Miles Cheong, a friend of Musk’s, also asked him to «triple» the defense.

Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

«If they can come for Trump, they will also come for you». «These are dangerous times ahead. Two people (on separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the last 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 minutes away from Tesla’s headquarters in Texas,» Musk replied.

Elon Musk also fully endorsed» Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate after the shooting.

«I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery».

After the shooting, Musk hinted that the shooting was due to the incompetence of the Secret Service and blamed the head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheadle, for the incident.

Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024