Emma Corrine on her role in «Deadpool and Wolverine»: «Didn’t expect to do it with a fan favorite»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Actress Emma Corrine, who played the role of Cassandra Nova in the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine», spoke about her emotions about the murder of a popular character in the new blockbuster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Be careful, there are spoilers ahead!

The new superhero movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» impresses with the number of cameos. Among them — the appearance of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm known as the Human Torch from «Fantastic Four».

However, Evans’ character did not delight the audience for long. The villainess Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrine, quickly took his life. The actress shared with GQ she said that she was «very embarrassed» to perform this scene. Corrine spoke about her feelings during the premiere at Lincoln Center in New York:

«I was so uncomfortable when we watched the movie. The room was full of fans, everyone was happy to see Evans on the screen. And three minutes later, I kill him. I was literally hiding in my chair».

In addition to Evans, the movie features other actors from Fox’s previous projects: Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade and Channing Tatum in the role of Gambit, which he was supposed to play earlier, but the opportunity came only now.

Corrine praised Marvel’s ability to work with cameos:

«They give the audience what they want. But they don’t use cameos for no reason. Every appearance has a meaning, and I hope people will feel it».

«Deadpool and Wolverine» set a record box office for R-rated films. However, critics were divided in their assessments of the new Marvel movie.

Source: Ign

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.