Employers will also be able to serve a call-up to a person liable for military service — Ministry of Defense

Employers, heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations can now also serve a summons to a person liable for military service.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, in a weekly digest.

He said that in accordance with the provisions of the Procedure for Organizing and Maintaining Military Registration of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, approved by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, a summons may be served:

representatives of executive bodies, village, town and city councils;

employers, heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations.

It is worth noting that recentlymobile application of the Ministry of Defense Reserve+, in which persons liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists can update their data online and not have to go to an ASC or TCC.

On May 18, the law came into force updated Law on mobilization— from this day on, all men aged 18-60 must update their account information within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive).

In Ukraine, as of May 10, slightly less than 4,050 IT specialists have a valid reservation. In addition to the 4,050 IT professionals, about 1,300 are still waiting for a decision (this number includes those who have applied for re-booking).