Energy crisis? No, we haven’t. NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5060 graphics cards will consume much more

The PC power supply calculator from Seasonic has suddenly become very interesting. The online tool has received NVIDIA RTX 5090 and other new graphics cards as calculation options.

The updated data includes the TDP of future gaming cards at Blackwell architecture from RTX 5090 to RTX 5050. Of course, these values may be approximate, but against the background of the lack of information, the data from a major component manufacturer is interesting.

For clarity, the TDPs of RTX 50xx from the Seasonic power tool are combined in a table with representatives of the current RTX 40xx family. The largest increase in TDP was found in RTX 5060 graphics adapters. At best, this means that NVIDIA has taken into account the complaints about the large performance and price gap between the RTX 4070 and 4060 and prepared more powerful RTX 5060s, probably with 12 GB of VRAM.

NVIDIA consumer graphics cards with Blackwell architecture are expected to be rolled out around October, starting with the high-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards. The mid-range RTX 5070 should be available in January 2025, with the mainstream «workhorse» gaming RTX 5060 — in the third or fourth quarter.

Seasonic’s power supply power calculator has also been updated with Ryzen 9000 processors, including Ryzen 9 9950X, 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. However, we already have the specifications and prices for these Zen 5 processors from AMD. However, the characteristics of these chips are mostly already known. The processors should be available by the end of this month. For some reason, Seasonic also added AMD Radeon RX 7990 XTX and RX 7500 XT graphics cards. They have not been released and are unlikely to be until the release of AMD RDNA 4 GPUs.

What else is known about the NVIDIA RTX 5090

There is no official information yet, but leaks provide a comprehensive view of the RTX 5090. Recently, it became known that the RTX 5090 will have a 448-bit memory bus (384 in the 4090) and a GPU frequency 600 MHz higher than its predecessor — according to an insider, the base frequency will be «almost 2.9 GHz». The video card will have a GB202 Blackwell processor with almost 192 streaming multiprocessors (128 in 4090), which will give a total of more than 24,000 cores (16384 in 4090). It also features 28GB GDDR7 28Gbps memory (24GB GDDR6X 21Gbps in the predecessor) with a bandwidth of 1568GB/s (1008GB/s, respectively).

