Epic Games boss blames developers for Unreal Engine 5 problems: "Optimization is left to the last"

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has found the culprits behind the complaints about Unreal Engine 5 problems — and it’s the developers themselves.

In his opinion, it is the studios that are to blame for the performance problems of games, for example, recently Gears of War: Reloaded on PC, as well as epic failure of MindsEye from the author of GTA. Of course, there are a lot of problematic games, but let’s take two as an example, they have one thing in common — Unreal Engine 5. Tim Sweeney believes that the main reason is not the engine itself, but the approach of studios to creating projects.

“The main cause is the order of developmen. Many studios build for top-tier hardware first and leave optimisation and low-spec testing for the end. Ideally, optimisation should begin early — before full content build-out”, — says Epic’s CEO.

Among gamers, Unreal Engine 5 has already become a marker that the game will be buggy at launch. The mere mention of the engine brings images of stuttering, low frame rates, and poor optimisation to users’ minds, even on powerful PCs. Quite often, this is exactly what we get on the first day of release, and then we have to wait for months to fix the problems or simply refund the money for the title.

Sweeney does not deny that modern games are much more complex than ten years ago. And it is impossible to solve all technical difficulties by Epic Games alone. As a result, the company is focusing on two areas: more automated optimisation tools for different devices and scaling up educational programs for studios.

“We’re doing two things: strengthening engine support with more automated optimisation across devices, and expanding developer education so ‘optimise early’ becomes standard practice. If needed, our engineers can step in”, — Tim Sweeney points out.

He cited Fortnite as an example of good optimisation (Is anyone surprised?) . According to him, Epic is also bringing this optimisation experience directly into the Unreal Engine to make new games run better even on weaker PCs. The idea is that this will be useful not only for large studios but also for independent developers, for whom optimisation is one of the most difficult and expensive processes.

Source: ClawsOMegamer