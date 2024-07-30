Epic Games CEO says Apple’s Find My — feature is «creepy surveillance technology» that shouldn’t exist

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized Apple’s Find My («Locator») service because of the ability to track other people. This is how he reacted in service X to the news about Find My from 9to5mac. Although the original news was not about security issues at all, but about the fact that the service works in all countries of the world except South Korea.

This feature is super creepy surveillance tech and shouldn’t exist. Years ago, a kid stole a Mac laptop out of my car. Years later, I was checking out Find My and it showed a map with the house where the kid who stole my Mac lived. WTF Apple? How is that okay?! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 30, 2024

Apple Find My — is a service that helps users find their Apple devices, AirTag, and compatible products even when they are not connected to the network. To do this, devices periodically send a special signal via Bluetooth. It can be detected and recognized by other Apple devices that are in range. With Apple Find My, you can also share your location with friends, use Precision Finding to pinpoint their location in a crowd. Other features include the ability to play sound on the device, display a message for whoever finds it, and remotely wipe data if the device falls into the wrong hands.

Earlier, Apple’s AirTag trackers were the subject of privacy concerns, as they could be used to illegally track or monitor other people without their consent. But later, Apple made appropriate adjustmentsto reduce the risk of privacy violations. For example, AirTag emits an audible signal if it is near a person but does not belong to them. Also, if AirTag stays near someone for a long time, that person’s iPhone will notify them of the presence of the tracker.

However, sometimes the system fails Apple’s AirTag security algorithms stubbornly convinced an Engadget journalist that her dog was a stalker.