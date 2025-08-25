Epic Games gives away a puzzle game with 92% positive feedback for free

The Epic Games Store has updated its weekly giveaway — this time offering two projects at once: a fresh adventure simulator and a puzzle game with an occult atmosphere that has a high rating on Steam.

We are talking about Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (2024) and Strange Horticulture (2022), respectively. The giveaway will last exactly one week — until August 28, 18:00, after which the adventure simulator and puzzle game will be replaced by two other games.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge tells the story of Cleo, who decided to return to her childhood and restore the wetlands with her friend Axel. The player has to create a paradise for frogs: breed more than 500 species, equip the environment with furniture, take pictures of them in funny poses, and take care of biodiversity. This game is suitable for those who like a cozy atmosphere in a safe world.

Strange Horticulture — is a puzzle game about the owner of a plant shop in the town of Andermere. Players study the mysterious flora, identify strange herbs, and interact with witches and cultists. Gradually, we uncover the dark secrets of a cult trying to awaken an ancient creature. All your decisions affect the plot, and each plant is a key to a new mystery. The game has received 95% of mostly positive reviews on Steam.

Starting August 28, users will be able to pick up a new pair of — Make Way and Machinarium, which will also be available for free. So you have three days to pick up the adventure simulator and puzzle game.