Epic Games gives away a quest adventure with a 95% rating for free

Epic Games Store has launched a new weekly giveaway with two games, one of which is well known to questing fans — it has 95% positive reviews on Steam.

The second is a newer arcade game from 2023 that was highly appreciated by fans of local and online titles. It has 92% positive feedback on Steam based on more than a thousand reviews. Both titles changed the previous hand where they presented a surreal adventure Figment 2: Creed Valley and a hybrid of a shooter and an arcade game Sky Racket.

The first free game — Machinarium. It’s a point-and-click adventure about a little robot named Josef who sets out to save his girlfriend from bandits in a city of cars. The story is presented without dialogue – everything is told through pictures, animation, and music. You solve puzzles, interact with the strange mechanical world, and learn the story. It’s a very atmospheric game where every rusty part seems alive Important: Machinarium has been given away before, so it’s probably already in your library.

The second — Make Way. It’s an arcade racing game with an overhead view, where you don’t just compete, but also build the track yourself. After each round, you choose new elements — loops, traps, cliffs, and the path changes on the fly. Up to six people can participate in the race, locally or online. There are weapons, chaotic obstacles, and lots of fun moments.

Both games are already available in the Epic Games Store for free. As usual, the giveaway will last until next Thursday – September 4 — until 18:00 Kyiv time.