Epic Games gives away an atmospheric puzzle-adventure with a 98% rating

Epic Games has launched a new free giveaway, and this time it’s an atmospheric puzzle-adventure with an almost perfect rating.

В Steam the game received 98% of mostly positive reviews based on about 8 thousand reviews. Many gamers call the game a masterpiece among puzzle games, with the main disadvantage being that it is short. We are talking about Monument Valley which tells the story of Princess Ida in the wonderful land of the Crow People.

In the game, you control a princess who travels through fantastic architectural labyrinths in search of forgiveness. The usual laws of physics don’t work here — the world is built on optical illusions and impossible structures. The player changes the environment to open up new paths, and the story unfolds without words — it is told through visuals and music, conveying themes of search, loss, and inner purification.

Interacting with the human crows and the world around you gradually reveals hidden secrets, and each level turns into a separate puzzle. It is this minimalistic but deep presentation that has made the game one of the best among fans of puzzles and visual stories.

“Whoever created Monument Valley is a true genius. This is a true masterpiece among puzzles. The game is filled with incredible optical illusions, and each level is a separate puzzle to solve to reach the end. It looks simple, but it has an impressive depth. Monument Valley gives you peace of mind and a real pleasure to play. It’s one of the best puzzles that exist — definitely worth playing,” the reviews say.

The series now has three parts. The first one is Monument Valley (2014), where players meet Princess Ida for the first time. In the sequel Monument Valley 2 (2017), new characters appeared — mother and daughter, who go through their own trials. The third game has already been announced — Monument Valley 3 was first released in the summer of 2025. In addition, there are extended editions, such as the Panoramic Edition, but they are enhanced reissues, not separate games.

Pick up Monument Valley in Epic Games is available during the week, until September 11 at 18:00. Next week, we expect Ghostrunner 2.