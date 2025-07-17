Epic Games is giving away Civilization 6 Platinum Edition — a strategy game worth over ₴1000 for free

On July 17, Epic Games Store updated its weekly giveaway — this time, it’s not just another indie game. Users can snatch Sid Meier’s Civilization 6: Platinum Edition.

Not only the game itself, but also all DLC and two major expansions are available for free. The package includes everything: new civilizations, leaders, mechanics, natural disasters, climate change, updated diplomacy, and other features.

What exactly is included in Sid Meier’s Civilization 6: Platinum Edition

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 base game

DLC «Vikings Scenario Pack»

DLC «Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack»

DLC «Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack»

DLC «Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack»

DLC «Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack»

DLC «Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack»

Rise and Fall extension

Gathering Storm expansion

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is known as one part of a series of turn-based strategy games where the player develops the world from the Stone Age to the present. His task is to win in one of the available ways: through the army, culture, science, or diplomacy. But very often, everything ends in absurdity: for example, Gandhi will start a nuclear war. It is precisely for this huge space for their own decisions that players fell in love with «civ».

Reviews of the sixth installment are contradictory. У Steam users rated the game at 85%, but recent reviews are worse — only 65% positive. Also on Metacriticcritics gave it 88 out of 100 points, and users rated it around 7.2 out of 10. Someone praises the game for its depth and many features, while others think that the basic version is too simple and worthy of attention only with all the add-ons. In any case, it is the version with DLC + expansions that is currently being distributed.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition can be picked up for free at Epic Games Store until July 24, 18:00 Kyiv time.