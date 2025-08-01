Epic Games Store gives away one of the highest rated games for free in 2025

Epic Games Store has updated its traditional giveaway — the platform is currently giving away two games. Among them is a project from the legendary studio that has been highly praised by users.

The free giveaway will end at 18:00 next Thursday, August 7. After that, gamers will be able to pick up the 112 Operator emergency dispatcher simulator and the Road Redemption racing action game.

So, the first title from the giveaway is called Pilgrims — is an adventure quest game with elements of puzzle and interactive fairy tale. It tells the story of a traveler who needs to catch a bird and exchange it for a boat. But it will be very difficult to catch the winged creature.

What’s particularly interesting about it is the indie art style with hand-drawn graphics that resembles illustrations for (creepy) children’s books Pilgrims was released by Amanita Design, a Czech studio known for Samorost, Machinarium, and other quests. У Steam 96% of users rated the game positively, and on Metacritic the score is below — 73 points.

The Epic Games Store is also giving away Keylocker — a mix of rhythm game and JRPG with cyberpunk graphics inspired by Chrono Trigger and Mario & Luigi RPG. In the story, in the distant future, music is banned on Saturn. The heroine WoWo stands up to the regime and creates a band underground. She shares her dangerous journey to find the truth with her friend, a robotic drummer.

The gameplay looks like this: you need to choose a class (Hacker, Samurai, Sequencer) that affects the plot, and then engage in battles. But they won’t come as an unexpected surprise, as enemies are visible on the map. Users speak positively about the visual style, music, and combat system. However, they are criticized for the repetitiveness of battles and complexity. У Steam the game has 87% of positive reviews, and on Metacritic — 69/100.

At the same time, Steam is hosting a racing festival where you can find titles ranging from driving arcades to realistic car simulators. ITC traditionally has prepared a selection of games from ₴18 to almost ₴500.