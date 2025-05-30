Epic Games Store is giving away Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Limbo — both available until June 5

Epic Games Store’s traditional giveaway continues with this week’s spin-offs of the shooter Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and platformer Limbo.

The offer is valid until June 5 inclusive, so everyone has a week to get both games in the library. For those who are not familiar with these projects, let us briefly describe them.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — is a fantasy spin-off of the popular Borderlands series. The main role here is played by Tina — an explosive (in every sense) heroine who acts as a dungeon master. Players create their own character, choosing from six classes, and go on adventures with her. The gameplay combines first-person shooting, spells, melee attacks, and light RPG elements. You can play either alone or in cooperative mode — the game supports up to four players in local or online multiplayer.

Limbo — is a chamber game with a different mood. It is a puzzle platformer where you control a nameless boy, who is looking for his missing sister in a strange, disturbing world. Limbo has no dialogs or interface — only minimalistic visuals, traps, creatures, and puzzles. The player has only basic actions: moving, jumping, and interacting — and maximum creativity to pass the challenges.

The giveaway is already active, and according to the tradition of Epic’s mystery games, the names of the next projects will not be revealed until the end of the current promotion. We’ll find out what happens next after June 5, 18:00, when the timer will be updated. Also several hours of active distribution of the Hitman episode on Steam.

Source: Neowin