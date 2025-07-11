Epic Games Store Launches Free Giveaway of 2 — Games with the Famous Psychedelic Platformer from 2023

Epic Games Store has updated its weekly giveaway — this time, users are offered an arcade shooter with rackets and a sequel to a musical adventure about the subconscious. And they are both cooperative.

Traditionally, the giveaway will last for a week — you can pick up both games until July 17, 18:00 Kyiv time. We are talking about two projects at once: Figment 2: Creed Valley and Sky Racket.

Figment 2: Creed Valley — is the continuation of a surreal adventure in the world of human consciousness, which usually sells for ₴460. On Metacritic The game has 76 points, which is quite good for an indie puzzle game with musical mechanics.

The player once again takes on the role of Dusty, who, together with his companion Piper, fights against new nightmares that attack the Mind. The game combines exploration, puzzles, dynamic battles, and musical battles — bosses react to the rhythm of the music, and the environment adapts to the tempo. All this is complemented by a cooperative mode where you can play together. In general, players will find stylization, a story with characters, and gameplay with musical inserts.

Sky Racket — is a hybrid of a shooter and an arcade game with block breaking, which has 72 points on Metacritic. The game is temporarily free, although it usually costs ₴209.

In Sky Racket, everything is simple: the heroes fly, dodge projectiles, and then hit them back with rackets. They can’t attack themselves, so you’ll have to be good at catching the rhythm of the battle. The game has five worlds, absurd enemies (such as flying bananas), pixelated graphics, and co-op for two. usually as light as possible, with humor and bright retro-style visuals.

This giveaway replaces the previous two — Figment and Backpack Hero. And on July 17, Epic will launch a new wave, and this time with a hit: Sid Meier’s Civilization 4: Platinum Edition, which includes the base game and almost all DLC.