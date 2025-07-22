Episodes up to 3 hours? The creator of «Stranger Things» answers rumors about the «wild» timing of the fifth season

With 4 months to go until the release of the fifth season of «Stranger Things», and with the hit Netflix sci-fi series coming to a close, the excitement is high — along with countless speculations that showrunner Ross Duffer debunks in his latest comments.

Most modern TV series offer episodes lasting between 30 minutes and an hour, but of course there are exceptions, including fourth season «Stranger Things». For example, the seventh episode, titled «Massacre at Hawkins Laboratory», had a running time of 1 hour and 41 minutes, while the record-breaking ninth episode, — «Plan O», took viewers a record-breaking 2 hours and 22 minutes to watch.

The fifth season of «Stranger Things» will consist of a total of eight episodes divided into three parts. The official timing has not been announced, but rumors have been circulating on social media that one episode of the season will last at least two hours, while the finale will take all three. Interestingly, the allegedly fabricated document even had a watermark with the inscription «Netflix Property» in addition to the episode titles and their duration.

On Instagram Stories, Ross Duffer (via Collider) denied the validity of these documents, saying that the rumors about the length of the episodes «are not even close to being true». And this is surprising, because in previous comments he promised «eight blockbusters» in the «most ambitious season», for which 650 hours of material were shot.

Similarly, actor Finn Wolfhard, who played Mike Wheeler in the series, announced that the final season will offer not just episodes, but entire «mini-movies» that will meet this title both in terms of duration and action. He clarified that these «mini-movies» are necessary to ensure that each of the many characters «gets a decent ending».

You will be able to check these statements with your own eyes at the end of the year: the first part of the fifth season of «Stranger Things» starts on November 26, while the other two parts will be released on December 25 and 31, respectively.

«Fall of 1987. Hawkins is suffering from the Rifts, and the heroes are united by one goal: to find and kill Vekna. But he has disappeared — his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Meanwhile, the government complicates this mission by imposing a military quarantine in the city and announcing a hunt for Odin. As the anniversary of Vic’s disappearance approaches, the horrors grow. The final battle is approaching, and with it comes a darkness — more powerful and deadly than anything they’ve ever faced before. To end this nightmare, it will take all of them — the whole team — together, one last time», — from the official season synopsis.

The familiar «juniors» characters will return to the screen in the form of Aud (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), alongside «seniors» Steve (Joe Kirby), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Geaton), and Hopper and Joyce (David Harbour and Winona Ryder).

Obviously, Vecna himself, played by Jamie Campbell Bauer, will appear, as well as the addition of Max (Sadie Sink), who, unfortunately, is still in a coma. Among the newcomers in the previous trailer, we noticed Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor in «Terminator»), who will play Dr. K.